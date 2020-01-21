Kasaragod Collector wins honour

Kasaragod District Collector D. Sajith Babu has won the National Award for e-Governance 2019-20 instituted by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Mr. Babu was chosen for the award for the ‘We Deserve’ project implemented in Kasaragod district under his leadership. The project aims to enable differently abled people avail various schemes and benefits. The project was implemented in cooperation with the Central Government’s Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase or Fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP Scheme).

Under the scheme, 384 differently abled persons were given modern equipments. The project was coordinated by the Kerala Social Security Mission for the district administration. As part of the project, the website www.wedeserve.in was launched.

The award will be presented to the Collector at the National Conference on e-Governance in Mumbai on February 7. This is the first time that Kasargod has won the award.