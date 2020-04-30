Kasaragod Collector in quarantine after journalist tests positive for COVID-19

Kasaragod Collector D. Sajith Babu is in self-quarantine after the Health Department added him to the list of people who came into contact with a journalist who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday. The journalist, working in a visual media organisation, had interviewed the District Collector on April 19. The Health Department has details of the people whom the journalist met in the past 14 days.
The Collector’s gunman and driver have also been instructed to be in home quarantine. Their samples have been sent for test.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.