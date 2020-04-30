Kerala

Kasaragod Collector in quarantine after journalist tests positive for COVID-19

Kasaragod Collector D. Sajith Babu is in self-quarantine after the Health Department added him to the list of people who came into contact with a journalist who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday. The journalist, working in a visual media organisation, had interviewed the District Collector on April 19. The Health Department has details of the people whom the journalist met in the past 14 days.

The Collector’s gunman and driver have also been instructed to be in home quarantine. Their samples have been sent for test.

