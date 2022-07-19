Kasaragod Club lands in trouble over its ‘all Hindus welcome’ brochure; police register case

Claiming that the brochure was taken out of context, the club authorities said nowhere it said people following other religions are not allowed

Manjeswar police have filed a case against the Veera Kesari Club, a right-wing club, which organised a rural game at Bayar in Paivalike gram panchayat. The event was marred in controversy over its online brochure, which read “welcome to all Hindus”, which went viral in social media.

On Sunday, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activist staged a march and disrupted the games organised in a paddy field at Beripadavu. The activist led by DYFI Manjeshwar block president Vinay Kumar took the march to the paddy field where the event was organised. Following the intervention of the police, the club was forced to allow people from all the communities to participate in the event, Mr. Kumar said.

“We filed a police complaint a day after citing that such activities will create a communal rift and is aimed to divide people. The club, which is registered, has carried out such an event in violation of by-law,” he added.

Mr. Kumar said sports and games should unite people, but such an event is aimed at dividing people. This cannot be encouraged and allowed, he said and claimed that this is for the third time that such events are being held by various clubs in this part.

To counter such events, DYFI has now decided to organize a ‘secular’ sports tournament at Bayar, which comprise all rural games on the same paddy fields for all communities on July 20.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case under section 153 of the IPC based on the complaint registered by the DYFI.

When contacted Praveen Rai, president of the club said that the issue has been taken out of context. He said that the club has been conducting Shaneeeswara pooja for 11 years. They use the brochure welcoming all Hindus. The same brochure was also used here. However, nowhere they have said that people of other religions are not allowed, he explained.

The club has not done anything with an intention to create a rift and the matter is taken out of context to create a divide between people, he added.