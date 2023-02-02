Kasaragod Cine Carnival begins

February 02, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Kasaragod Cine Carnival, a popular film festival organised by the Kasaragod district panchayat, began on Thursday.

The rural film festival, which will be held in 10 select village centres, was inaugurated by Kasaragod district panchayat president Baby Balakrishnan at Ambalathara.

Around 400 people turned up for the festival on the day.

Apart from the children’s package, Meera Nair’s Queen of Katwe, Jayaraj’s Ottaal, Jayan Mangad’s Theiyattam, and Amit Mansukar’s Newton were screened.

On Friday, screenings will be held at Nadakavu.