Kasaragod becomes first district to have dedicated buildings for all sub-registrar offices

Published - September 24, 2024 12:51 am IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

Kasaragod has become the first district in Kerala to have dedicated buildings for all sub-registrar offices. The milestone was achieved with the inauguration of the Uduma Sub-Registrar Office on Monday.

Making the announcement, Minister for Registration, Archaeology, and Museums Ramachandran Kadannappally highlighted the modernisation efforts under way in the Registration department. He said the integration of the ‘Ente Bhumi’ portal, a system connecting Registration and Revenue departments, would significantly expedite document processing, ensuring faster service delivery to the public. Additionally, the Registration department has taken steps to restore lost documents for those affected by the Wayanad disaster at no cost.

The Uduma sub-registrar office, constructed under a Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board project, covers 13 village offices in Kasaragod and Uduma constituencies. The building, spanning 397 square metres over two floors and costing ₹1.16 crore, features modern amenities including public seating areas, office rooms, dining facilities, record room for documents dating back to 1971, and toilets designed for the public and differently abled individuals. Accessibility features such as a disabled friendly ramp and fire safety systems are also available.

Lathif, son of K.K. Abdullah Haji, was honoured for donating land for constructing the office on the occasion. The Minister also accepted a wheelchair donated by the Uduma Agricultural Co-operative Society for differently abled visitors.

C.H. Kunjambu, MLA, presided over the function, while Rajmohan Unnithan, MP, was the chief guest. Kerala Construction Corporation regional manager T.M. Manoj presented the project report. District panchayat president P. Baby Balakrishnan and District Collector K. Inbasekar were present.

