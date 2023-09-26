ADVERTISEMENT

Kasaragod Assistant Collector, gunman injured in car accident

September 26, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

The car carrying Kasaragod Assistant Collector K. Dileep and his gunman Ranjith met with an accident near Chemmanad school in the district around 4.15 p.m. on Tuesday. The officer was returning after attending an official function at Melparamba.

Both the officer and his gunman sustained injuries in the accident. Mr. Dileep suffered a fracture in his left shoulder, while Mr. Ranjith has injuries on his head. They were rushed to the Kasaragod General Hospital.

The accident occurred when another vehicle suddenly emerged from a pocket road, forcing the car driver to apply brakes abruptly to avoid a collision. This caused the car to overturn. The car driver, Gopalan, escaped unhurt.

CONNECT WITH US