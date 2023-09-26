Kasaragod Assistant Collector, gunman injured in car accident

September 26, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The car carrying Kasaragod Assistant Collector K. Dileep and his gunman Ranjith met with an accident near Chemmanad school in the district around 4.15 p.m. on Tuesday. The officer was returning after attending an official function at Melparamba.

Both the officer and his gunman sustained injuries in the accident. Mr. Dileep suffered a fracture in his left shoulder, while Mr. Ranjith has injuries on his head. They were rushed to the Kasaragod General Hospital.

The accident occurred when another vehicle suddenly emerged from a pocket road, forcing the car driver to apply brakes abruptly to avoid a collision. This caused the car to overturn. The car driver, Gopalan, escaped unhurt.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.