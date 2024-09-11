Kasaragod achieves complete coverage under Jansuraksha insurance schemes

Rajmohan Unnithan, Kasaragod MP, has announced that Kasaragod district has achieved comprehensive coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Jansuraksha insurance schemes. It is the third district in Kerala to accomplish the feat. The scheme, aimed at providing life and accident insurance to economically weaker sections, has now reached every household in the district, the MP said.

Mr. Unnithan attributed the achievement to collaborative efforts by the district administration, local bodies, Kudumbashree units, and banks. He noted that the Jan Suraksha Scheme, launched by the Central government on Independence Day in 2021, had become a significant support system for those at the bottom of the socio-economic ladder.

The announcement was made at an event presided over by District Collector K. Inbasekar. The Collector lauded the achievement, emphasising how the scheme brought the much-needed relief to poor families.

Reserve Bank of India Deputy General Manager K.B. Sreekumar, State Level Bankers Committee Convener K.S. Pradeep, Lead Bank General Manager Bhaskar Chakraborty, panchayat presidents, local body chiefs, and Kudumbashree representatives were present at the function. Mr. Unnithan distributed mementos to the Kudumbashree District Mission and local bodies that contributed to the achievement.

Kasaragod’s accomplishment follows the successful efforts in Wayanad and Palakkad districts. The campaign, driven by the Reserve Bank of India, included entitlement drives and ward-level registration campaigns, ensuring that at least one member from every household was enrolled in the insurance schemes. As of July, 5,68,101 residents had registered for the scheme, further solidifying position of Kasaragod as a leader in providing social security.