KAS to come into force from Jan 1

The Kerala Administrative Service will come into force from January 1. The recruitment to KAS will be through direct recruitment, by transfer recruitment and by transfer appointment.

The stage for setting up the Kerala Administrative Service was set by Tuesday’s Cabinet which approved the special rules without making major changes to the original proposals.

Direct recruitment under Stream 1 will be made to the post of KAS officer (Junior Time Scale). The age of entry is between 21 and 32 years of age. Relaxation of upper age limit for Other backward communities will be three years and for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will be five years. The basic qualification will be degree.

Recruitment under Stream 2 will be from regular employees or approved probationers in any Government department.

The prospective candidate must not be 1st gazetted officer and must have been regularised in service in any of the Government cadre as per Rule 10 (b) in the Kerala State Subordinate Services Rules, 1958 or must have served for a period of not less than two years in a supernumerary post in Government. Candidates between 21 and 40 years of age can apply. Relaxation of upper age for OBC will be three years and SC/ST five years.

Recruitment under Stream 3 will by transfer appointment from candidates holding 1st gazetted post or above in government departments with the age limit of 50 years.

Paddy conservation act

The Cabinet also decided to bring in amendments to the Kerala Paddy and Wetland Conservation Act to ensure the protection paddy and wetland and the implementation of Government’s development project. The cabinet recommended to the Governor the promulgation of an ordinance to achieve this.

Kannur airport

The Cabinet also gave the green signal for the implementation of four projects to ensure connectivity of the proposed Kannur International Airport. The four projects are related to inclusion of certain portions in the proposed Thalassery-Mattanur Airport Road and four-laning of certain sections of roads leading to the airport.

The Cabinet also decided to appeal against the High Court verdict on reservation for Scheduled Caste and Tribe candidates in non-minority aided colleges in appointments to teaching and non-teaching posts.

The Cabinet also nominated 14 ministers to various districts to coordinate the Government’s programmes for prevention of contagious diseases.