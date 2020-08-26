KAS prelims results out

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

26 August 2020 19:07 IST

The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) on Wednesday published the results of the preliminary examinations conducted for the Kerala Administrative Services (KAS).

The examinations were held for three streams in February this year. The results of streams 1 and 2, for the officer (junior time scale) post, have now been published on the PSC website.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 2,160 have been included from stream 1 and 1,048 from stream 2 in the preliminary list. The valuation was completed by redeploying the available staff, by facing all the COVID-19 distancing norms. Those who want to opt for revaluation or need a copy of the OMR answer sheet should apply within 15 days. The mains examination will be held in the Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode regions on November 21 and 22. The syllabus for the mains examination, published in February, is available on the PSC website.