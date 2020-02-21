KAS preliminary exams today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

21 February 2020 20:28 IST

Measures in place to check malpractices

The first-ever preliminary examinations for recruitment to the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) will be held on Saturday across 1,535 centres amid heightened security to prevent malpractices.

Approximately four lakh candidates have submitted their confirmation to the PSC for appearing for the KAS Officer (Junior Time Scale) examination, PSC officials said on Friday. The Commission has put in place a slew of measures to discourage malpractices including the misuse of technology to cheat.

No electronic devices

Electronic devices are strictly banned inside the exam halls. Candidates will be allowed to carry only the admission card, identity proof and ball-point pen inside the halls.

Advertising

Advertising

Mobile phones, watches, wallets/purses will have to be placed in cloak rooms specially provided for the purpose, officials said.

Exam supervisors have also been asked to examine objects such as spectacles for hidden devices in case if suspicion.

In the run-up to KAS 2020, the Cyber Cell had conducted sessions for officials in January on what to watch out for in the age of smart devices to prevent malpractices.

Similar sessions were held in all districts for senior Education Department officials/teachers who would be helping the PSC to conduct the exam.

“All arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the examination. We have also taken all possible precautions to prevent cheating,” PSC Chairman M.K. Sakeer said.

Two parts

The preliminary exams come in two parts. The first paper (general studies) carries 100 marks while the second paper will have general knowledge questions for 50 marks, questions for 30 marks on language proficiency (Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada) plus questions for 20 marks on proficiency in English.

Paper one will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and paper two from 1.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials have asked candidates to be present at the centres by 9.45 a.m. and by 1.15 p.m. for the afternoon session. Candidates will not be allowed inside the halls after 10 a.m. and 1.30 p.m.

KAS recruitment is through three separate streams: 1: direct recruitment; 2: direct recruitment from among full members or approved probationers of any government department, and 3: direct recruitment from among candidates holding gazetted post or above in departments in schedule-1 and equivalent posts in common categories listed in scheduled-1.

Dates for the main exams have not been announced yet.