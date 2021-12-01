KAS pay scale finalised

Thiruvananthapuram

01 December 2021 20:14 IST

The State Cabinet on Wednesday finalised the junior time salary scale and allowances for newly recruited Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) officers.

The government fixed the basic salary at ₹81,800. It has also sanctioned Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, and 10% grade pay. KAS officers could draw ₹81,800 as consolidated pay during their training period.

Officers who have entered the KAS will get the last drawn salary or the consolidated pay of ₹81,800, whichever is higher.

When they join service, they will get the last drawn basic pay or the KAS-fixed basic salary, whichever is higher. KAS officers have to undergo 18 months of training. It entails a year of pre-service training and six months of probation training.