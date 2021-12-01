Kerala

KAS pay scale finalised

The State Cabinet on Wednesday finalised the junior time salary scale and allowances for newly recruited Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) officers.

The government fixed the basic salary at ₹81,800. It has also sanctioned Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, and 10% grade pay. KAS officers could draw ₹81,800 as consolidated pay during their training period.

Officers who have entered the KAS will get the last drawn salary or the consolidated pay of ₹81,800, whichever is higher.

When they join service, they will get the last drawn basic pay or the KAS-fixed basic salary, whichever is higher. KAS officers have to undergo 18 months of training. It entails a year of pre-service training and six months of probation training.


