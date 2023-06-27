KAS first batch completes training, set to join State Civil Services on July 1

June 27, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has emphasised the role of civil servants in spreading cheer among people who approach them for various needs. An efficient and pro-people bureaucracy is crucial for the development of the State, he said.

He was speaking while declaring the completion of training of the first batch of Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) and the certificate distribution ceremony here on Tuesday. As many as 104 trainees are set to be inducted in the State Civil Services on July 1.

Addressing the inductees at the Sankaranarayanan Thampi Hall at the Legislative Assembly complex, Mr. Vijayan said the occasion marked a milestone in the State’s history. The government has succeeded in realising a dream that has remained in the pipeline since the rule of the first government led by E.M.S. Namboodiripad, he said.

Delving into the administrative challenges faced by governments when Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers seek transfers to other States, the Chief Minister said the creation of the KAS would not lead to such predicament.

Delivering the presidential address, Revenue Minister K. Rajan exhorted the trainees to consider the hardships faced by the common man while interpreting laws. He also urged them to fight the menace of corruption by preventing those around them to indulge in such nefarious activities.

The first KAS batch underwent an 18-month-long training programme that included a foundation course, programmes in development administration, regulatory administration, a field attachment programme and a Bharat Darshan tour.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, Transport Minister Antony Raju, Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, Additional Chief Secretaries V. Venu, K.R. Jyothilal, Sarada Muraleedharan and Institute of Management in Government (IMG) director K. Jayakumar also participated in the ceremony.