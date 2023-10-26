ADVERTISEMENT

KAS fellowships conferred

October 26, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was the chief guest at the sixth fellowship conferment ceremony organised by Kerala Academy of Sciences (KAS) on Wednesday.

Eminent technocrats including Indian Space Research Organisation chairman S. Somanath, Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology director Chandrabhas Narayana, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology director Sanjay Behari, CSIR – National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology director C. Anandharamakrishnan, Kerala University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal and Chennai-based Saksin Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. president and chief executive officer Ramchand C.N. were honoured with fellowships on the occasion.

