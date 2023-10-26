HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KAS fellowships conferred

October 26, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was the chief guest at the sixth fellowship conferment ceremony organised by Kerala Academy of Sciences (KAS) on Wednesday.

Eminent technocrats including Indian Space Research Organisation chairman S. Somanath, Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology director Chandrabhas Narayana, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology director Sanjay Behari, CSIR – National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology director C. Anandharamakrishnan, Kerala University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal and Chennai-based Saksin Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. president and chief executive officer Ramchand C.N. were honoured with fellowships on the occasion.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.