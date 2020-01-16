KAS exam: leave by govt. staff affects work

The General Administration Department has asked the Chief Minister’s office to issue a directive to a host of government Secretariat employees, including 50 assistants, who have gone on leave to prepare for the maiden Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) preliminary examination, to join duty soon.

The note issued by General Administration Secretary K.R.Jyothilal says the mass leave has derailed the routine functions of the Secretariat and would derail the functioning of various departments, especially since the Assembly session is scheduled to begin on January 31.

Going on leave to try for another job reflects the lack of social commitment of the employees.

It causes a lot of difficulties for the public as the government could not request the Public Service Commission to recruit fresh hands to fill the vacancies. Hence, the government should discourage the attempts of employees for career advancement at the cost of serving the public, the note says.