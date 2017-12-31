KAS comes into force today

As the State officially switches over to the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) from Monday, the government will have to expedite the recruitment process for achieving its stated objective of making the civil services thoroughly professional and efficient.

Resistance from a section of Secretariat employees is still impeding the smooth roll out of the new system, but Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was adamant in honouring the deadline. The government bid to allay their apprehensions through several rounds of discussions did not yield the desired results and a section of employees are still objecting to the formation of the new cadre.

Preliminary procedures for launching the service have already been initiated and the 29 listed departments, including the Administrative Secretariat, Finance Secretariat, Civil Supplies, Survey and Land Records and such others, have been directed to identify and earmark the 10% retirement vacancies of second gazetted posts that are arising. The departments at the Secretariat would be able to easily identify the 10% vacancies in this quota within a month as the retirement rate is comparatively high compared to other departments, sources said.

The government would have to create six posts in the initial stage itself considering the fact that 10% posts were not available in certain departments. But creation of higher posts in the new cadre would become essential only after eight years to accommodate those joining service at the entry level in the junior time scale. The financial implications in this score had to be worked out, sources said.

Recruitment process at the entry level would have to be expedited for the government to ensure that it achieved its declared aim of having youngsters in the new cadre. The Public Service Commission (PSC) has already approved the special rules and hence there are no legal hitches in fast-tracking the recruitment.

The age limit for direct recruitment at the entry level has been fixed between 21 and 32 years. Direct appointment will be made through a preliminary objective type examination, a descriptive personality test, and an interview.

The government reserves the right to prescribe the total cadre strength of the service and it would be reviewed once in five years. But if needed, the government could also review it at will. The quinquennial review would be conducted by the senior-most Additional Chief Secretary and also comprising secretaries to various departments.

The new cadre is expected to create fresh avenues for the growth and development of talented and committed officers in the State civil services.