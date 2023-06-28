KAS as suffix for officials

June 28, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

Officials entering the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) will be allowed to add the suffix KAS to their names, it was decided by the Cabinet on Wednesday.

The first batch of KAS officials, after completion of their training, will join various departments on July 1

Re-appointment

The managing director of Kerala State Coir Machinery Manufacturing Company Ltd., P.V. Sasindran, who was also holding the additional charge of managing director, Kerala Automobiles Ltd., will be given re-appointment with effect from June 1, 2023. This will be for a period of six months or till a new managing director is appointed.

Sujith Mathew Jose has been appointed as the special government pleader (Irrigation) on recommendation from the Advocate General.

