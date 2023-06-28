HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KAS as suffix for officials

June 28, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Officials entering the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) will be allowed to add the suffix KAS to their names, it was decided by the Cabinet on Wednesday.

The first batch of KAS officials, after completion of their training, will join various departments on July 1

Re-appointment

The managing director of Kerala State Coir Machinery Manufacturing Company Ltd., P.V. Sasindran, who was also holding the additional charge of managing director, Kerala Automobiles Ltd., will be given re-appointment with effect from June 1, 2023. This will be for a period of six months or till a new managing director is appointed.

Sujith Mathew Jose has been appointed as the special government pleader (Irrigation) on recommendation from the Advocate General.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.