Karuvatta Boat Race tomorrow

The 52nd edition of the Karuvatta Boat Race will be held on the leading channel of the Thottappally Spillway on Saturday. It is also going to be the third race of the inaugural edition of the Champions Boat League (CBL). The race will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thirteen snakeboats, including nine CBL teams, will participate in this year’s event. Besides the race of snakeboats, competitions will be held in small boats’ categories.

“Last time, around 75,000 spectators turned up to watch the race. With the arrival of the CBL, we expect more people. As the competition is held on the leading channel, it provides spectators with a clear view of the race from starting point to finishing point,” said an official. Hosted by Kerala Tourism, the CBL is the country’s first-ever boat race on the lines of the Indian Premier League.

There are 12 races in the CBL, which began with the Nehru Trophy Boat Race. The boat league will conclude with the President’s Trophy Boat Race in Kollam on November 23.

After the first two rounds, the Nehru trophy in Alappuzha and the Kottayam Boat Race, Tropical Titans (Pallathuruthy Boat Club, Alappuzha) is leading the table with 25 points. Pride Chasers (Vembanad Boat Club, Kumarakom) is in second place with 15 points, followed by Mighty Oars (NCDC Boat Club, Kumarakom) in third place with 14 points.

They are followed by Coast Dominators (United Boat Club, Kuttamangalam, Kainakary, 13 points), Raging Rowers (Police Boat Club, 13 points), Backwater Warriors (Town Boat Club, Kumarakom, 8 points), Thunder Oars (KBC/SFBC, Kumarakom, 6 points), Backwater Knights (Village Boat Club Edathua, 5 points) and Backwater Ninjas (Brothers Boat Club, Edathua, 3 points).

Prize money

With a prize money of ₹5.9 crore, the CBL is ranked the fourth highest in all sports in India.

The first three winners of each CBL match will get ₹5 lakh, ₹3 lakh, and ₹1 lakh respectively. All participants are entitled to a bonus prize of ₹4 lakh per match. Besides the Nehru trophy and Karuvatta boat races, three more CBL races, Kainakary (October 26), Pulinkunnu (November 2) and Kayamkulam (November 9), will be held in the district.