Karuvannur rally not politically motivated: Suresh Gopi

October 03, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Thrissur

The rally taken out from Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank was not politically motivated, cine actor and former MP Suresh Gopi has said.

Refuting CPI(M)’s argument that the rally was planned by the BJP to launch Mr. Gopi in Thrissur as candidate for the coming Lok Sabha election, he said here on Tuesday that the rally was planned almost one year ago. Mr. Gopi was addressing a public meeting after the rally on the Gandhi Jayanti.

“I have intervened in the issue even before the Enforcement Directorate stated investigation in the case. The Centre has formed a Ministry for the cooperative sector for protecting the rights of the people and will definitely intervene in their issues.

“It is just a spark. If the Left Democratic Front government fails to take action to wipe out the tears of the people who lost money in the Karuvannur bank scam, the protest will spread to Kannur, Malappuram and Mavelikkara,” he said.

The BJP would continue its agitation until the victims of the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank loan scam got justice, BJP president K. Surendran, who inaugurated the rally, said.

“The BJP and Suresh Gopi will not take rest until those who loot people’s money are arrested. People have to get their money back. People beyond political affiliations took part in the protest. Suresh Gopi is taking out the rally to make the cooperative sector stronger and transparent,” Mr. Surendran said.

The hard-earned money of the common man is the backbone of the cooperative sector. They are fighting against corruption. They first went with their complaint to the CPI(M). But the party cheated them. State investigation agencies made bank employees scapegoats and protected the leaders, Mr. Surendran pointed out.