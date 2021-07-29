Karuvannur: probe on into benami deals

The investigation team is looking into the benami deals of the accused in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative bank loan scam.

This is to find out details of the properties of the accused. The Enforcement Directorate too has sought details about the deposit in the bank.

The Crime Branch had found some documents of bemani deals from the raid conducted at the houses of the accused.

It is suspected that a single person has taken loans in the name of 50-odd people. The accused invested money in other business projects, including resorts.

The investigating team has found irregularities in the software developed for the domestic use of the bank. The ED officials had conducted a preliminary investigation in the bank. The Crime Branch found a separated locker in the bank to keep the documents of the fraudulant deals.