HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Karuvannur loan scam: ED raids at Ayyanthole, Thrissur cooperative banks

According to the ED reports, Satheesh Kumar, key accused in the Karuvannur loan scam, laundered money through other cooperative banks too

September 19, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
A file picture of the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank in Thrissur.

A file picture of the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank in Thrissur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) sleuths on Monday conducted raids at Ayyanthole and Thrissur Service Cooperative banks in connection with the investigation into the multi-crore loan scam of the Karuvannur Service Cooperative bank. The ED raid was conducted with stringent security.

According to the ED reports, Satheesh Kumar, key accused in the Karuvannur loan scam, laundered money through other cooperative banks too. It is reported that he deposited unaccounted-for money worth ₹40 crore in the Ayyanthole Service Cooperative Bank. The ED has frozen his accounts in the bank.

The raid at the Thrissur Service Cooperative Bank was reportedly held in the presence of CPI(M) leader M.K. Kannan who is its president. He is also the vice-president of the Kerala Bank.

Related Topics

Kerala / Thrissur

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.