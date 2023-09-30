ADVERTISEMENT

Karuvannur: HC seeks response of ED, bank on borrower’s petition

September 30, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KOCHI

Petitioner challenges bank’s refusal to return his title deeds and documents even after he cleared all his loan dues

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Saturday sought the response of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank on a petition filed by a borrower from the bank, challenging the non-issuance of title deeds and documents even after the clearance of all his dues. The bank contended that all documents were in the custody of ED, as part of the probe into the alleged financial fraud worth around ₹400 crore in the bank.

The petitioner, Francis of Mukundapuram, Thrissur, had taken two loans after mortgaging 50 cents of property and repaid the amount in December 2022. He submitted that he has no other liability to clear in the bank and that he was in no way connected with the alleged financial fraud. In this circumstance, he sought a directive to the bank to return the title deeds, and also other documents furnished, and to execute a release deed in his favour within a time-frame.

He further expressed the fear that the title deeds of the two properties may be lost forever.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US