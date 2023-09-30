HamberMenu
Karuvannur: HC seeks response of ED, bank on borrower’s petition

Petitioner challenges bank’s refusal to return his title deeds and documents even after he cleared all his loan dues

September 30, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Saturday sought the response of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank on a petition filed by a borrower from the bank, challenging the non-issuance of title deeds and documents even after the clearance of all his dues. The bank contended that all documents were in the custody of ED, as part of the probe into the alleged financial fraud worth around ₹400 crore in the bank.

The petitioner, Francis of Mukundapuram, Thrissur, had taken two loans after mortgaging 50 cents of property and repaid the amount in December 2022. He submitted that he has no other liability to clear in the bank and that he was in no way connected with the alleged financial fraud. In this circumstance, he sought a directive to the bank to return the title deeds, and also other documents furnished, and to execute a release deed in his favour within a time-frame.

He further expressed the fear that the title deeds of the two properties may be lost forever.

