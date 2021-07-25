Karuvannur: four accused in CB custody

Thrissur

25 July 2021 20:01 IST

The Crime Branch (CB) team, which is investigating the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank loan scam, took four persons into custody in connection with the case on Sunday.

Former secretary of the bank T.R. Sunil Kumar; former manager Biju Karim; accountant C.K. Jilse and commission agent Bijoy were taken into custody from a flat at Ayyantole.

The Crime Branch conducted raids in the houses of all the six accused in the case at Irinjalakuda, Porathissery and Korumbissery. The raids were meant for finding out documents of the deposits made with the money siphoned off from the bank. They were reportedly brought to their respective houses for collecting evidence.

The Crime Branch will also conduct examinations in other institutions in which the accused have shares. It is reported that 29 fake loan documents were seized from the houses of the accused. The team also found benami deals worth ₹14.5 crore.

Meanwhile, the investigation team has summoned the board members of the bank for questioning.