GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karuvannur Cooperative Society bank scam: Party yet to get any notice from ED: CPI(M) Kerala State secretary Govindan

CPI(M) Kerala State Secretary addresses ED accusations, political attacks, and vows party’s resilience against Central Government intimidation

Updated - June 29, 2024 03:57 pm IST

Published - June 29, 2024 03:56 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) Kerala State secretary M.V. Govindan.

CPI(M) Kerala State secretary M.V. Govindan. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

The CPI(M) Kerala State Secretary M.V. Govindan said in New Delhi that he is yet to receive any notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about the agency’s purported move to arraign the political outfit as an accused of the Karuvannoor Service Cooperative Bank loan scam.

Mr. Govindan said anti-Left forces and the Right-wing media had attempted to lay down a smokescreen of lies to put the CPI(M) on the defence.

He said the Central Government has ruthlessly used the ED to silence dissent. The CPI(M) was the latest victim of the BJP’s political witch-hunt using Central enforcement agencies.

However, Mr. Govindan said the Central Government would fail in its bid to intimidate the CPI(M) into silence.

He said the party had legal and political clarity in the Karuvannoor case. Mr. Govindan said the CPI(M) would emerge unblemished and stronger.

He slammed the ED for acting as a law unto itself. The agency’s actions were capricious, arbitrary, and devoid of any legal substance, Mr. Govindan said, adding that the ED’s intention was propaganda, not prosecution.

The CPI(M) ‘s Thrissur district committee secretary M.M. Varghese said that he was unaware of the ED’s move to name the party as an accused in the case. “I cannot take questions on developments still in the realm of fiction,” he added.

The CPI(M) seemed wary that the ED had earlier arraigned the AAP as an accused in the Delhi liquor policy case. The agency has already frozen several CPI(M) bank accounts and impounded a few of its properties in Thrissur.

It also froze the bank account of CPI(M) legislator and party’s State committee member A.C. Moideen and questioned him several times. Other CPI(M) leaders, including P.K. Biju, were also under the agency’s scanner.

The CPI(M) was also conscious of the political fallout of the ED’s efforts to cast the party leadership at the centre of the cooperative bank fraud. For one, the LDF had emerged as a distant third in the Irinjalakuda Assembly segment in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress and the BJP exploited the alleged cooperative bank loan fraud to assail the CPI(M) and mar its public image in the State. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had used the scam as a major campaigning platform against the CPI(M) in Kerala and promised not to let the “perpetrators of the fraud on unsuspecting and poor depositors” go scot-free.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.