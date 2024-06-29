Karuvannur Cooperative Society bank scam: Party yet to get any notice from ED: CPI(M) Kerala State secretary Govindan

The CPI(M) Kerala State Secretary M.V. Govindan said in New Delhi that he is yet to receive any notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about the agency’s purported move to arraign the political outfit as an accused of the Karuvannoor Service Cooperative Bank loan scam.

Mr. Govindan said anti-Left forces and the Right-wing media had attempted to lay down a smokescreen of lies to put the CPI(M) on the defence.

He said the Central Government has ruthlessly used the ED to silence dissent. The CPI(M) was the latest victim of the BJP’s political witch-hunt using Central enforcement agencies.

However, Mr. Govindan said the Central Government would fail in its bid to intimidate the CPI(M) into silence.

He said the party had legal and political clarity in the Karuvannoor case. Mr. Govindan said the CPI(M) would emerge unblemished and stronger.

He slammed the ED for acting as a law unto itself. The agency’s actions were capricious, arbitrary, and devoid of any legal substance, Mr. Govindan said, adding that the ED’s intention was propaganda, not prosecution.

The CPI(M) ‘s Thrissur district committee secretary M.M. Varghese said that he was unaware of the ED’s move to name the party as an accused in the case. “I cannot take questions on developments still in the realm of fiction,” he added.

The CPI(M) seemed wary that the ED had earlier arraigned the AAP as an accused in the Delhi liquor policy case. The agency has already frozen several CPI(M) bank accounts and impounded a few of its properties in Thrissur.

It also froze the bank account of CPI(M) legislator and party’s State committee member A.C. Moideen and questioned him several times. Other CPI(M) leaders, including P.K. Biju, were also under the agency’s scanner.

The CPI(M) was also conscious of the political fallout of the ED’s efforts to cast the party leadership at the centre of the cooperative bank fraud. For one, the LDF had emerged as a distant third in the Irinjalakuda Assembly segment in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress and the BJP exploited the alleged cooperative bank loan fraud to assail the CPI(M) and mar its public image in the State. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had used the scam as a major campaigning platform against the CPI(M) in Kerala and promised not to let the “perpetrators of the fraud on unsuspecting and poor depositors” go scot-free.