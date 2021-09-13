Karuvannur bank scam: four members of former director board arrested

THRISSUR

13 September 2021 13:50 IST

The Crime Branch, investigating the loan scam at Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank, has arrested four members of the former director board of the bank.

Former director board president K.K. Divakaran, and members T.S. Biju, Jose Chakrampally and V.K. Lalithan have been arrested. The High Court will consider a petition by a former bank employee from Thrissur, M.V. Suresh, demanding a CBI investigation into the case.

Advertising

Advertising