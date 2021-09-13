KeralaTHRISSUR 13 September 2021 13:50 IST
Comments
Karuvannur bank scam: four members of former director board arrested
Updated: 13 September 2021 13:50 IST
The Crime Branch, investigating the loan scam at Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank, has arrested four members of the former director board of the bank.
Former director board president K.K. Divakaran, and members T.S. Biju, Jose Chakrampally and V.K. Lalithan have been arrested. The High Court will consider a petition by a former bank employee from Thrissur, M.V. Suresh, demanding a CBI investigation into the case.
More In Kerala
Read more...