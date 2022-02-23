Karuvannur bank fraud: New case registered
Thrissur
The police have registered a new case in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank loan scam. An FIR was registered against Biju Karim, former manager of the bank; Jilse, former chief accountant; and Bijoy, commission agent. The case was registered on a complaint filed by one Sujoy of Nellayi. In the complaint, he alleged that fraud was committed using his documents.
