Karuvannur bank case: CPI(M) Thrissur district secretary appears before ED

November 24, 2023 12:25 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST - KOCHI

Directorate of Enforcement summoned M.M. Varghese in connection with Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank loan scam

The Hindu Bureau

The case was booked against the accused under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

M.M. Varghese, the Thrissur district secretary of the CPI(M), appeared before the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on November 24, 2023 (Friday). The agency had summoned him in connection with the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank loan scam.

The ED had earlier summoned CPI(M) leader A.C. Moideen and M.K. Kannan in connection with the case and arrested K.P. Aravindakshan, a party councillor in Wadakkanchery municipality. It had also arrested P. Satheeshkumar, a private money lender, and a few others in connection with the alleged illegal loan scam.

The case was booked against the accused under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Incidentally, the Special Court considering the Karuvannur case had on November 23 allowed the investigation agency to provide the soft copies of the case documents to the accused. The ED had sought permission to furnish the soft copies of the case documents, including statements of the accused and witnesses, to the 55 accused in the case.

