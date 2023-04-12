Karuthalum Kaithangum adalats: complaints to be accepted on holidays too

April 12, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Complaints to be submitted for the ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’ taluk-level adalat will be accepted in offices in the district even on holidays, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said. He was speaking at a meeting in connection with the adalat at the Collectorate conference hall here on Wednesday.

People can submit complaints for the adalat till April 15. Though April 14 and 15 are holidays, employees will be present in offices to receive complaints.

Complaints can be submitted directly at panchayat, village, municipality and taluk offices and through Akshaya centres and on the portal www.karuthal.kerala.gov.in.

