ADVERTISEMENT

Karuthalum Kaithangum adalat in Varkala taluk to be held today

May 08, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The adalat in Varkala taluk as part of the Karuthalum Kaithangum adalats will be held at the S.N. College auditorium in Varkala on Tuesday from 10 a.m. onwards. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty will inaugurate the adalat, being organised as part of the second anniversary of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

V. Joy, MLA, will preside over the adalat, which will also have the presence of Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil and Transport Minister Antony Raju. People’s representatives as well as political and social figures will take part in the inaugural meeting, after which the Ministers will listen to the grievances of those who had registered earlier. The complaints from differently abled applicants and senior citizens will be taken up first.

Facilities will also be set up for those who have not registered earlier to submit their complaints. District Collector Geromic George said that drinking water, ambulance, toilet and other basic facilities have been arranged at the adalat venue. The adalats for the Thiruvananthapuram, Neyyatinkara, and Nedumangad taluks were completed last week, and witnessed large participation from the public.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US