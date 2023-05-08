Karuthalum Kaithangum adalat in Varkala taluk to be held today

May 08, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The adalat in Varkala taluk as part of the Karuthalum Kaithangum adalats will be held at the S.N. College auditorium in Varkala on Tuesday from 10 a.m. onwards. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty will inaugurate the adalat, being organised as part of the second anniversary of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

V. Joy, MLA, will preside over the adalat, which will also have the presence of Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil and Transport Minister Antony Raju. People’s representatives as well as political and social figures will take part in the inaugural meeting, after which the Ministers will listen to the grievances of those who had registered earlier. The complaints from differently abled applicants and senior citizens will be taken up first.

Facilities will also be set up for those who have not registered earlier to submit their complaints. District Collector Geromic George said that drinking water, ambulance, toilet and other basic facilities have been arranged at the adalat venue. The adalats for the Thiruvananthapuram, Neyyatinkara, and Nedumangad taluks were completed last week, and witnessed large participation from the public.