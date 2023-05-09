Karuthalum Kaithangum adalat held at Pathanapuram

May 09, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KOLLAM

Ensuring the satisfaction of public in various government services is a priority, said Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy J. Chinchurani on Tuesday. She was inaugurating Karuthalum Kaithangum, the taluk-level grievance redressal adalat organised at Pathanapuram in connection with the second anniversary of the State government. “Adalats are held directly by the Ministers to address and solve the grievances of the people at the earliest. Many old issues are getting settled at the adalats,” she said. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, who presided over the function, said that the adalats are an exemplary grievance redressal system.

While petitioners received positive response in eight complaints related to LIFE Mission, fair value and permanent residence certificates and ration cards allotted to BPL category were also distributed at the adalat. Seventy-five-year-old N. Chandrasekharan from Thalavoor, who walked in without any complaint, wanted to include his ration card under AAY (Antyodaya Anna Yojana). The elderly man living alone told Mr. Balagopal that he is unable to go to offices with the application due to ill-health. When officials pointed out the technical problems in transferring the ration card, the Minister said a special order can be issued for that. He also instructed the officials of the Civil Supplies department to complete the procedures and take immediate action.

Among the 274 complaints received online, 181 were settled at the adalat. The Ministers have directed to take action within 10 days for the 136 complaints received directly. While separate counters were set up for each department, the public was also offered assistance in preparing complaints. District Collector Afsana Parveen, Deputy Collector F Roykumar, ADM R Binarani, representatives of local bodies and officials were present.

