HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karuthalum Kaithangum adalat held at Pathanapuram

May 09, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Ensuring the satisfaction of public in various government services is a priority, said Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy J. Chinchurani on Tuesday. She was inaugurating Karuthalum Kaithangum, the taluk-level grievance redressal adalat organised at Pathanapuram in connection with the second anniversary of the State government. “Adalats are held directly by the Ministers to address and solve the grievances of the people at the earliest. Many old issues are getting settled at the adalats,” she said. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, who presided over the function, said that the adalats are an exemplary grievance redressal system.

While petitioners received positive response in eight complaints related to LIFE Mission, fair value and permanent residence certificates and ration cards allotted to BPL category were also distributed at the adalat. Seventy-five-year-old N. Chandrasekharan from Thalavoor, who walked in without any complaint, wanted to include his ration card under AAY (Antyodaya Anna Yojana). The elderly man living alone told Mr. Balagopal that he is unable to go to offices with the application due to ill-health. When officials pointed out the technical problems in transferring the ration card, the Minister said a special order can be issued for that. He also instructed the officials of the Civil Supplies department to complete the procedures and take immediate action.

Among the 274 complaints received online, 181 were settled at the adalat. The Ministers have directed to take action within 10 days for the 136 complaints received directly. While separate counters were set up for each department, the public was also offered assistance in preparing complaints. District Collector Afsana Parveen, Deputy Collector F Roykumar, ADM R Binarani, representatives of local bodies and officials were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.