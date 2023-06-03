HamberMenu
Karuthalum Kaithangum adalat held at Mavelikara

June 03, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian hearing complaints at Karuthalum Kaithangum, a taluk-level adalat held at Mavelikara, on Saturday.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian hearing complaints at Karuthalum Kaithangum, a taluk-level adalat held at Mavelikara, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has called service organisations and people’s representatives to disclose the names of corrupt officials denying the public various services offered by the government.

He was inaugurating ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’, the taluk-level adalat organised by the Left Democratic Front government in connection with its second anniversary at Mavelikara on Saturday.

Mr. Cherian said the government was organising the adalat to clear the backlog of files.

“The three branches of the government- the legislative, the executive, and the judiciary are like pearls of the same chain. The three need to work together to provide services to people. Any disruption to the relationship will result in a delay in extending services to the public. Government officials should abstain from corrupt practices. The government will protect all officials who work for the welfare of people,” Mr. Cherian said.

The Minister directly considered applications at the adalat and a number of them were settled.

The Chengannur taluk adalat will be held at IHRD Engineering College Auditorium at Chengannur on Sunday. It will be inaugurated by P. Prasad in the morning. Mr. Prasad and Mr. Cherian will directly consider complaints at the adalat. Officials said that People could submit applications at counters opened at the college auditorium from 8 a.m.

M.S. Arunkumar, MLA, presided. A.M. Ariff, MP, District Collector Haritha V. Kumar, Mavelikara munucipal chairperson K.V. Sreekumar and others were present at the Mavelikara adalat.

