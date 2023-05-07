Karuthalum Kaithangum adalat held at Karunagapally 

May 07, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KOLLAM

Technical glitches in the files should not affect the delivery of services to the public, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

He was inaugurating Karuthalum Kaithangum, the taluk-level grievance redressal adalat organised at Karunagapally in connection with the second anniversary of the State government. “Grievances can be quickly resolved through adalats. Since officials from various departments can jointly examine the complaints, there will not be any delay. Most of the complaints received were resolved and more adalats will be organised in the future,” said the Minister.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy J. Chinchurani, who presided over the function, said the State government had been implementing development activities focusing on the welfare of commoners. “Through platforms like adalats, it is possible to deliver government services to the public at the earliest,” said Ms Chinchurani.

Out of the 626 complaints received from the taluk, 346 were considered. Most petitions were related to Revenue, Local Self-Government, Civil Supplies, and Fisheries departments. Four of the ration card applications were transferred to the priority category while it was decided to issue 12 title deeds and three of them were handed over. A total of 288 complaints were received during spot registration and the Ministers directed the officials concerned to take immediate action. While district-level officials of all departments participated in the adalat, A.M. Arif, MP, MLAs Sujith Vijayan Pillai, C.R. Mahesh, district panchayat president P.K. Gopan, and Karunagappally municipal chairman Kottayil Raju, were also present.