ADVERTISEMENT

Karuthalum Kaithangum adalat held at Cherthala

May 29, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian considering a complaint at the taluk-level adalat held at Cherthala on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has suggested government officials and people’s representatives to apply laws and norms in a practical way for the welfare of the people, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has said.

He was inaugurating the Cherthala leg of ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’, a taluk-level adalat organised by the Left Democratic Front government in connection with its second anniversary at the St. Michael’s College ground on Monday.

Mr. Cherian said the State had witnessed unprecedented development under the seven years of the LDF rule.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the function, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad said that disposal of complaints in a timebound manner was very important. The Ministers directly considered applications at the adalat and a number of them were settled.

The Ambalappuzha taluk adalat will be held at SDV Centenary auditorium at Alappuzha on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US