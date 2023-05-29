Karuthalum Kaithangum adalat held at Cherthala

May 29, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has suggested government officials and people’s representatives to apply laws and norms in a practical way for the welfare of the people, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has said.

He was inaugurating the Cherthala leg of ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’, a taluk-level adalat organised by the Left Democratic Front government in connection with its second anniversary at the St. Michael’s College ground on Monday.

Mr. Cherian said the State had witnessed unprecedented development under the seven years of the LDF rule.

Speaking at the function, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad said that disposal of complaints in a timebound manner was very important. The Ministers directly considered applications at the adalat and a number of them were settled.

The Ambalappuzha taluk adalat will be held at SDV Centenary auditorium at Alappuzha on Tuesday.

