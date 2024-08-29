Karunya Sparsham a model in cutting cancer treatment costs: CM

Karunya Sparsham is a model in cutting cancer treatment costs, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating Karunya Sparsham zero profit anti-cancer drug counters in select Karunya pharmacies as part of the 100-day action plan on Thursday.

Mr. Vijayan said people with cancer could get drugs at maximum discount in Karunya pharmacies as compared to that in the market, providing them with much relief.

In the first phase, expensive cancer drugs will be available at discounted prices at select 14 Karunya pharmacies in each district. At present, the Karunya pharmacies that have a presence across the State make available 250 branded oncology drugs. All these will be available at 26% to 96% discount through these counters. The idea is to make these drugs available to patients by avoiding middlemen.

These counters will function by billing 2% service charge. The Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd. will not take any profits either.

The first counter will open at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

Minister for Health Veena George who presided over the function said that in the next phase, medicines required for organ transplants would be made available for free.

