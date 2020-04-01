Karunya Fund extended

The government has issued orders extending the treatment benefits through Karunya Benevolent Fund for another year till March 31, 2021.
Last year, after the State integrated all health financing schemes, including the KBF, and started the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhati (KASP), orders had been issued that patients would be allowed to avail of the benefits of the KBF till March 3, 2020.
This was done to ensure that people who could not be the beneficiaries under the KASP, yet whose annual income were below ₹3 lakh, were not denied treatment benefits that they would have got under the KBF. Under the KBF, beneficiaries will get one-time treatment assistance of up to ₹2 lakh.
