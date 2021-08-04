Karunapuram panchayat chief ousted in no-confidence motion

IDUKKI

04 August 2021 08:33 IST

UDF motion gets support of lone BDJS member

A no-confidence motion against the president of the Left Democratic Front (LDF)-ruled Karunapuram grama panchayat brought by the United Democratic Front was passed with the support of an Independent Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) member on Tuesday.

The no-confidence motion was passed with nine votes against eight. In the grama panchayat where the LDF and the UDF have equal number of members, P.R. Binu, the lone BDJS member, voted in favour of the motion.

The UDF members introduced the no-trust motion alleging that president Vincy Vavachan and vice president K.T. Sali were taking decisions on their own and no development work had been undertaken.

A no-confidence motion against the vice-president will be taken up on Wednesday.