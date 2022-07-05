Karunakaran was a true secular politician: MP

Cong. leader’s s 104th birth anniversary observed

Those who criticised former Chief Minister and Congress leader K. Karunakaran were mainly those who failed to understand him, Abdussamad Samadani, MP, has said.

“The simplicity, sincerity and family bond of the ‘Leader’ were mistaken on many occasions. But he never complained. His speed was the secret of his agility. Contemporary India is facing a challenge, which the ‘Leader’, who as a true secular and democratic politician, never would have imagined,” he said.

Mr. Samadani was speaking after inaugurating a seminar on ‘Secular democracy in contemporary India’ organised by the District Congress Committee in Thrissur on Tuesday on the occasion of the 104th birth anniversary of the Congress leader.

“Anti-democratic and fundamentalist forces are growing in the country when those who govern the country themselves fail to honour the parliamentary system. The Congress has to return to power for the survival of a secular, democratic India. The ‘Leader’ was the spokesperson of Indian nationalism. He had the calibre to lead all parties together.”

DCC president Jose Vallur presided. Karunasagaram, a documentary made by KPCC Vichar Vibhag on Karunakaran’s biography, was screened in connection with the programme.