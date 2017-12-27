Karunakaran memorial mill sends its first load

Almost a quarter century after steps were initiated to set it up, the first load of cotton yarn on commercial basis was despatched from the K. Karunakaran Memorial Co-operative Spinning Mills Ltd, Puthenchira, on Wednesday.
T.U. Radhakrishnan, chairman of the mill, flagged off the load of cotton yarn produced by the first batch of trainees at the mill. Steps were initiated for setting up the mill by the former Chief Minister K. Karunakaran in 1994.
The mill has installed latest technology spinning machinery, including three ring frames having 1,824 spindles each. A latest model imported Link Coner will be added to the mill in January. With this, it will become one of the most modern spinning mills in the State, says P.S. Rajeev, managing director of the mill.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor