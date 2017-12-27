Karunakaran memorial mill sends its first load

Almost a quarter century after steps were initiated to set it up, the first load of cotton yarn on commercial basis was despatched from the K. Karunakaran Memorial Co-operative Spinning Mills Ltd, Puthenchira, on Wednesday.

T.U. Radhakrishnan, chairman of the mill, flagged off the load of cotton yarn produced by the first batch of trainees at the mill. Steps were initiated for setting up the mill by the former Chief Minister K. Karunakaran in 1994.

The mill has installed latest technology spinning machinery, including three ring frames having 1,824 spindles each. A latest model imported Link Coner will be added to the mill in January. With this, it will become one of the most modern spinning mills in the State, says P.S. Rajeev, managing director of the mill.