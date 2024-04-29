ADVERTISEMENT

Karunakara Guru’s devotees to embark on ‘Avadhuta Journey’

April 29, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

To commemorate the spiritual odyssey of Karunakara Guru, the founder of Santhigiri Ashram, devotees will embark on the ‘Avadhuta Journey’ to trace his sacred footsteps.

ADVERTISEMENT

The journey will commence from Guru’s birth home at Chandiroor on May 1. It will traverse through 25 locations pivotal to Guru’s spiritual evolution.

Led by Swami Chaitanya Jnana Thapaswi, president of Santhigiri Ashram and General Secretary Swami Gururetnam Jnana Thapaswi, along with members of the Guru Dharma Prakash Sabha, the journey will culminate at Pothancode Shanthigiri Ashram on May 4.

The Navoli Jyothir Dinam will be held at Pothencode on May 6.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US