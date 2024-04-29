Karunakara Guru’s devotees to embark on ‘Avadhuta Journey’

April 29, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

To commemorate the spiritual odyssey of Karunakara Guru, the founder of Santhigiri Ashram, devotees will embark on the ‘Avadhuta Journey’ to trace his sacred footsteps.

The journey will commence from Guru’s birth home at Chandiroor on May 1. It will traverse through 25 locations pivotal to Guru’s spiritual evolution.

Led by Swami Chaitanya Jnana Thapaswi, president of Santhigiri Ashram and General Secretary Swami Gururetnam Jnana Thapaswi, along with members of the Guru Dharma Prakash Sabha, the journey will culminate at Pothancode Shanthigiri Ashram on May 4.

The Navoli Jyothir Dinam will be held at Pothencode on May 6.

