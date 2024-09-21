ADVERTISEMENT

Karumadi Government Ayurveda hospital in Alappuzha to get new building

Published - September 21, 2024 07:11 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A new building will be constructed for the Government Ayurveda Hospital at Karumadi in Alappuzha.

H. Salam, MLA, said here recently that the four-storey structure would be built at a cost of ₹5 crore. The construction work will be launched by Health Minister Veena George on September 26.

The new block will be constructed on the compound of the existing Ayurveda hospital, adjacent to the historic Musavari bungalow. The ground floor will house an outpatient block, minor operation theatre, speciality consultation rooms, and sports medicine. The first floor will have a female ward with 15 beds, a panchakarma therapy centre, a rest room and a nursing station. The male ward will be on the second floor. The third floor will house a pay ward, duty room and conference hall. Rehabilitation and physiotherapy centres will also function in the new building.

The existing hospital building will house a pharmacy, store room, counselling centre and kitchen.

The facility will be constructed by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society.

