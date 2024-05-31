GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karshaka Congress takes out protest march in Idukki, seeks package for drought-hit cardamom farmers

Updated - May 31, 2024 08:32 pm IST

Published - May 31, 2024 08:31 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
The Karshaka Congress, an umbrella organisation of Congress, conducted protest march in front of the Puttady Spices Park in Idukki on Friday.

The Karshaka Congress, an umbrella organisation of Congress, conducted protest march in front of the Puttady Spices Park in Idukki on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Karshaka Congress, an umbrella organisation of Congress, conducted a protest march in front of the Puttady Spices Park in Idukki on Friday. The protesters carried cardamom plants during the protest. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Thomas Rajan inaugurated the protest march. “The Congress will conduct serial protests against the State and central governments that are taking anti-farmer steps against the farmers in the district,” said Mr. Rajan.

The Karshaka Congress protested demanding the State and central governments declare Idukki as a drought-hit district and announce a special package for the cardamom sector in Idukki.

Karshaka Congress Idukki district president Antony Kuzhikkattu, who presided over the protest meet, said, “Most of the drought-affected cardamom farms in the district were fully destroyed, and replanting is the only possible way to survive the farmers. The farmers must spend over two lakh rupees to replant one acre of the cardamom plantation. Most drought-hit farmers are small-scale or marginalised farmers and cannot find the cost for replanting.”

“The Spices Board has not yet intervened in the issue. The present duty of the Board officials is collecting commissions from cardamom auctions. The Board has not yet collected the data on the drought that hit the cardamom sector in the district,” said Mr. Kuzhikkattu.

Mr. Kuzhikkattu further said that only a special package for the sector can address the issue of farmers.

Karshaka Congress leaders Jose Muthanattu, Tomy Palakkal, and Raja Mattukkaran, among others were present.

