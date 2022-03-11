Karshaka Congress flays Budget for slashing paddy price

Procurement price cut by 52 paise per kg

The Karshaka Congress has criticised the State government for slashing the procurement price of paddy in the Budget. Describing the Budget as “anti-farmer”, Karshaka Congress Palakkad district president B. Iqbal said here on Friday that the government had let down paddy farmers in the State by slashing 52 paise per kg in the procurement price.

Mr. Iqbal lashed out at the government saying that the State had cheated farmers when the Central government increased the price of paddy procurement.

The State had already announced that it would procure paddy at ₹28.72 a kg. However, while procuring, farmers were given only ₹28 a kg. But the Budget presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal announced that the support price will be ₹28.20.

“This is nothing but cheating. The government has slashed 52 paise from the support price already announced,” said Mr. Iqbal. “Instead of heeding the longstanding demand of paddy farmers to set aside the procurement amount in Budget, the government has now shown its ugly face,” said Mr. Iqbal.

The Karshaka Congress also criticised the government for the disparity in the amount kept aside for paddy and other fruits such as rambutan, lychee and avocado. When ₹18.92 crore was kept aside for rambutan, lychee and avocado, only ₹16 crore was earmarked for paddy. “This is a clear case of neglect towards paddy farmers,” he said.

Although the government announced that eco-shops would be started to sell the farm produce, no fund was earmarked for it in the Budget. Mr. Iqbal said the government ignored the concerns of farmers about free electricity.

“Not a single rupee has been earmarked in the Budget for coconut procurement. When Milma fodder price was increased, the milk price was not increased. This is another example of the government’s attitude towards dairy farmers,” he said.