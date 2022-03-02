Karshaka Cong. seeks direct concession for farmers

The Karshaka Congress has appealed to the government to reconsider its decision to give power concessions to farmers through consumer bodies formed under Charitable Societies Act.

A memorandum by Karshaka Congress district president B. Iqbal said here on Wednesday that passing a concession to farmers through consumer bodies with the supervision of Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and Agriculture department officials would rather make the entire process difficult than smooth.

Mr. Iqbal said the government was trying to complicate the process at a time when concessions were directly reaching the individual bank accounts of consumers.

He asked the government to withdraw from the new move as it would not only delay the process, but also involve a lot more work. He said the new move would force the farmers to be at the mercy of several government officials.