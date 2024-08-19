ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka woman dies after falling from train in Kerala’s Kasaragod

Published - August 19, 2024 11:16 am IST - Kasaragod

Incident happens near Uppala railway station in Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

A 58-year-old woman died after falling from a train near the Uppala railway station in Kasaragod in Kerala on Sunday (August 18, 2024) night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased has been identified as Kasthuri, a resident of Belagavi, Karnataka. She was traveling with a group of Sabarimala devotees when the accident happened. The group had boarded the train from the Ghataprabha railway station in Karnataka.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. while Kasthuri and the others were on a pilgrimage to Sabarimala aboard an express train from Goa to Ernakulam.

As the train approached Uppala, Kasthuri fell off of the train, prompting fellow passengers to pull the emergency chain to stop the train. Kasthuri was soon found dead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The body was moved to the Mangalpady taluk hospital mortuary. Relatives of the deceased later arrived at Uppala after being informed of the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US