Karnataka woman dies after falling from train in Kerala’s Kasaragod

A 58-year-old woman died after falling from a train near the Uppala railway station in Kasaragod in Kerala on Sunday (August 18, 2024) night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased has been identified as Kasthuri, a resident of Belagavi, Karnataka. She was traveling with a group of Sabarimala devotees when the accident happened. The group had boarded the train from the Ghataprabha railway station in Karnataka.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. while Kasthuri and the others were on a pilgrimage to Sabarimala aboard an express train from Goa to Ernakulam.

As the train approached Uppala, Kasthuri fell off of the train, prompting fellow passengers to pull the emergency chain to stop the train. Kasthuri was soon found dead.

The body was moved to the Mangalpady taluk hospital mortuary. Relatives of the deceased later arrived at Uppala after being informed of the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.