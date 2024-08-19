GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka woman dies after falling from train in Kerala’s Kasaragod

Incident happens near Uppala railway station in Kasaragod

Published - August 19, 2024 11:16 am IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

A 58-year-old woman died after falling from a train near the Uppala railway station in Kasaragod in Kerala on Sunday (August 18, 2024) night.

The deceased has been identified as Kasthuri, a resident of Belagavi, Karnataka. She was traveling with a group of Sabarimala devotees when the accident happened. The group had boarded the train from the Ghataprabha railway station in Karnataka.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. while Kasthuri and the others were on a pilgrimage to Sabarimala aboard an express train from Goa to Ernakulam.

As the train approached Uppala, Kasthuri fell off of the train, prompting fellow passengers to pull the emergency chain to stop the train. Kasthuri was soon found dead.

The body was moved to the Mangalpady taluk hospital mortuary. Relatives of the deceased later arrived at Uppala after being informed of the incident.

